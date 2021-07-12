Call To The Principal’s Office Ends In Surprise Proposal

The principal’s office is the last place any kid wants to go. As an adult, going to the boss’s office fosters the same feeling. Here, Ms. G and her daughter were called to the vice principal’s office, and her daughter had to go into the office first. To her surprise, Ms. G’s man was there to ask her daughter’s permission to marry her mom and gifted her a ring on a necklace chain. With permission granted, Ms. G walked in the office expecting to see her boss, but got a proposal instead. Congratulations!