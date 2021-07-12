Brother Causes Good Ol’ Wholesome Trouble At Sister’s Wedding

Little brothers are always going to be little brothers, even when everyone reaches adulthood. They’re put on this planet for the sole purpose of causing good ol’ wholesome trouble, and that’s exactly what Malek did on the day of his sister’s wedding. His innocent pranks like trying to sit with the bride and groom at dinner were taken really well by the family. It’s clear they know there’s bound to be shenanigans when Malek’s at the party! Now if only Dixie D’Amelio would return his calls…