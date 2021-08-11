Brec Bassinger is DCW50’s Star Girl!

Watch Stargirl Tuesdays at 8 on DCW50

The CW drama series DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.

DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

Geoff Johns (“The Flash,” “Titans,” “Batwoman,” “Superman & Lois”) is the showrunner and executive produces DC’S STARGIRL with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC, DC’S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

BREC BASSINGER

Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl on “DC’s Stargirl”

Brec Bassinger stars as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, a young high school student who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes, on The CW’s drama “DC’s Stargirl.”

Bassinger was announced as a part of the voice cast for the upcoming scripted science fiction podcast “Black Box” from Reverb Podcasts and Soundproof Media. She will star alongside Joel McHale and Michael Cimino.

Bassinger is known for her leading role as “Bella Dawson” in the Nickelodeon television series “Bella and the Bulldogs.” The series aired from 2015-2016 and follows head cheerleader “Bella” whose life in Texas takes an unexpected twist when she becomes the new quarterback for her school team, the Bulldogs. Bassinger also starred as “Roni Sweetzer” in the Hulu series “All Night” in 2018 and had recurring roles in Nickelodeon’s “The Haunted Hathaways” and “School of Rock,” comedy series “The Goldbergs,” guest starred on “Code Black” and the Nickelodeon feature titled “Liar, Liar, Vampire.”

In film, Bassinger was most recently seen playing “Catherine” in the Entertainment Studios feature drama “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.” The film follows four teenage girls who go diving in a ruined underwater city and discover that they have entered into the territory of deadly great white sharks. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” was released on August 16, 2019. Bassinger also appeared as “Maxi Moore” in the Vertical Entertainment comedy “Status Update,” starring opposite Ross Lynch and Olivia Holt. The film was released on March 30, 2018.

Bassinger began performing in pageants and talent shows at a young age and was crowned the 2009 “World’s Our Little Miss.” She was also competitive in cheerleading, track & field and volleyball. She moved from a small town in Texas to Los Angeles at the age of 13 to pursue acting and began filming “Bella and the Bulldogs” shortly after. Being a type 1 diabetic, Bassinger has become a huge advocate for diabetes research and is a national ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Bassinger currently resides in Los Angeles.