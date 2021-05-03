Brace Yourself For These Crazy Motorcycle Crashes

This motorcycle ride in France went from fun to disastrous in an instant. One of the motorcyclists suddenly crashed, which unfortunately led to three other motorcyclists crashing as well. Miraculously, there were no serious injuries afterward. Some of the motorcycles, on the other hand, were beyond repair.

Next, Ant Hudson is no stranger to motorcycle accidents either. He’s crashed 8 times in the past 3 years and has lived to tell the tale! Although he’s taken some nasty spills over the years, his expensive protective gear has clearly paid off.