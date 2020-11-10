Border Patrol agent seen on TikTok buying tamales from vendor on Mexican side of border barrier

SAN DIEGO — (Border Report) — A Border Patrol agent was caught on camera buying tamales from a vendor who was working on the south side of the border barrier on the east side of Tijuana.

The vendor is seen reaching through an opening in the wall and handing the on-duty agent tamales, though it’s unclear what type they were.

You can hear the vendor say in Spanish “If you don’t like them you don’t have to pay me, taste them first.”

The TikTok video was taken by a passerby in a car and was posted by a news service run by journalist Alfredo Alvarez in Tijuana.

It’s not clear whether the unidentified agent violated any laws, although a CBP official called the action “inappropriate.”

The Border Patrol has said it is looking into the matter but has yet to provide a formal response.

