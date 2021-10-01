Bobby Bones Shares “The Must-See Moments” of the IHeartRadio Music Festival!

One of the most talked-about music events of the year returned to las vegas for the 11th year in September. the IHeartRadio music festival is a weekend-long concert and featured performances by Billie Eilish, cheap trick, Weezer, and more.

now, the biggest names in music come back together for an exclusive, two-night television special, on DCW50, Washington’s CW. Here to give us the inside scoop on the festival’s iconic lineup and unforgettable moments is dcw50’s Bonita Frazier and IHeartRadio’s bobby bones. check it out:

