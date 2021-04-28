Bluerock Care Brings a New Healthcare Experience to D.C.

DCW50
Posted: / Updated:

Recently, a new primary care opened their doors on Pennsylvania Ave SE. Bluerock Care caters to older adults, and offers a VIP experience, no matter if the patient needs an office visit, a house call, or a video or phone visit.
CEO & Co-founder Marc Berg, MD, along with Chief Medical Officer & Co-founder Alka Gupta, MD joined us, and spoke about their vision for Bluerock Care, a primary care without walls.

https://www.bluerock.care/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Highlights

More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories