Bluerock Care Brings a New Healthcare Experience to D.C.

THE SCREEN SCENE (WRBL) - So, have you seen the new Bob Odenkirk action film? That's right. You heard me. Bob Odenkirk, who spent years as sleazy Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is rockin' his new dad bod in an action film. It's called Nobody, and it's the most pleasant movie surprise of 2021.

Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a bookkeeper for a business owned by his father-in-law. In a funny, well-observed opening montage sequence, we see Hutch jogging in the morning, catching the bus, typing on his computer at work and coming home to his indifferent wife and kids. The same routine unfolds on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and so on as the video montage speeds up until weeks of drudgery have flown by in a blink. One thing is clear: Hutch is a weary, domesticated dude.