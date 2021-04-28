Recently, a new primary care opened their doors on Pennsylvania Ave SE. Bluerock Care caters to older adults, and offers a VIP experience, no matter if the patient needs an office visit, a house call, or a video or phone visit.
CEO & Co-founder Marc Berg, MD, along with Chief Medical Officer & Co-founder Alka Gupta, MD joined us, and spoke about their vision for Bluerock Care, a primary care without walls.
Bluerock Care Brings a New Healthcare Experience to D.C.
