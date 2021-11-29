Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
Frederick Community Call Attention to Neighborhood Speeding
All aboard Walkersville Southern Railroad’s Santa Train!
President Biden signs Travel Ban due to COVID-19 variant
New sound system at local church brings sweet sounds to Downtown Martinsburg
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Play of the Week
Mount Basketball
Washington Huddle
Gold and Blue Nation
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Remarkable Women
Halloween Costume Photo Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Blackish Jingle Ball Sweepstakes
DCW50
by:
Foster Meyerson
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 11:13 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 11:20 AM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Blackish Jingle Ball Sweepstakes
Best gift under $50
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation rises
Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?
Best spa gift sets for that person who loves to pamper themselves
Not ready to return to work? Shop these top Cyber Monday deals instead
Blackish Jingle Ball Sweepstakes
THE TROT FOR HUNGER RAISES 650 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR SOME (SO OTHERS MIGHT EAT)
Join DCW50 & SOME Giving Back on Thanksgiving.
Video
More DCW Featured
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Taye Diggs Chats With Bonita Frazier About His Upcoming Holiday Special “The Black Pack: We Three Kings”
Video
SEASON FOUR OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY TAKES FLIGHT!
Video
DCW50’s Bonita Frazier Caught Up With Tennis Star And Executive Producer For “King Richard”, Venus Williams
Video
Maury shares his most memorable moment of the Maury Show!
Video
“The Steve Wilkos Show” Continues to Deliver!
Video
Javicia Leslie and Robin Givens talk about their Experience as Trailblazers for Black Leading Ladies!
Video
Bobby Bones Shares “The Must-See Moments” of the IHeartRadio Music Festival!
Video
The First Actor to Co-Write an Episode for CW’s SUPERGIRL!
Video
Judge Jerry On The Supreme Court?
Video
Dometi Pongo Hosts the VMA’s On DCW50
Video
More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Watch Three Generations of Jewish Women try to Make Latkes Together: Adorable!
Video
THE TROT FOR HUNGER RAISES 650 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR SOME (SO OTHERS MIGHT EAT)
ENTER TO WIN: Friends Official Cookbook Giveaway!
This Just In: Raji Rankins
Video
This Just In: Dr. Tia Kim
Video
This Just In: Antonio Scott
Video
THE EXORCIST STEPS SCARING D.C. SINCE 1973!
Video
The Ba’Naka IS BACK!
Video
IS IT REALLY… NO TIME TO DIE?
Video
This Just In: La Cosecha
Video
More DCW Highlights
Trending Stories
President Biden signs Travel Ban due to COVID-19 variant
D.C. Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
Metropolitan Police opens internal investigation after officer-involved shooting
Northern Virginia counties receive perfect scores on Municipal Equality Index
New sound system at local church brings sweet sounds to Downtown Martinsburg