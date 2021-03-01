WASHINGTON (WDCW) – Black Lives Matter was a hashtag that became a full-blown movement in the summer of 2020. And it quickly went from urban confrontation to suburban affirmation. Black Lives Matter: Before & After is a program produced by DCW50 that looks at what came before the Black Lives Matter movement and what comes next.

In Washington, DC, the summer protests gave birth to Black Lives Matter Plaza and a street’s long wall of supporting messages. But is BLM just the slogan of the moment or a real turning point toward racial equality?

We also cannot forget the civil rights victories of the past, but you probably did not learn about some of the crucial events and people that led us here in your schoolbooks. And they go all the way back to a time before the United States of America was even a thought.