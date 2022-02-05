Black Lives Matter: Before & After Tonight at 6 PM

A grassroots movement, Black Lives Matter, exploded in the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd. While it captured the headlines of the day, it was only one in a historic series of protests mounted by African Americans. Their efforts at equality began shortly after Emancipation and continued through Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. BLACK LIVES MATTER: BEFORE AND AFTER chronicles these events and their impact.

