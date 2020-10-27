‘Black Face’ photo posted to Raxx’s Facebook page, bar says it’s an old picture

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A Port Allen bar gathered criticism over the weekend after a photo of people in ‘Black Face’ was posted to their social media account.

The parking lot at Raxx may be empty but the comments on their recent Facebook post are full of disappointment.

“There is absolutely no excuse for that kind of ignorance” said Adam Tidwell.

Sunday, someone posted the photo to the bar’s Facebook page showing a group of people in black face.

Eugene Collins, President of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP says, it’s inappropriate.

“How can you be that tone deaf to post a picture in black face in 2020 and think that that’s appropriate. We know for a fact that there’s been a ton of education that has went out on this particular topic and this shouldn’t still be happening” said Collins.

In a statement, the bar confirms the picture was taken at Raxx, but, 10 years ago. They apologized for it being posted and says it does not represent their business.

Raxx employee, Jeffrey Bailey said, the post did not deserve the criticism it has received.

“Back 10 years ago, it wasn’t all this that is going on in the world today. It wasn’t all of this. Now how people, how it is now, they’re taking it as a whole different thing. They’ve had colored people which is my color that been there when the Halloween costume party go on and they didn’t think anything about it” said Bailey.

He said, the photo was taken out of context and it’s unclear on who actually posted the picture to the account.

Knowing the history of black face and its origin, do you think it was tone deaf, controversial?

“No, I think people took it the wrong way, that’s it” said Bailey.

Despite the apology, people are calling the bar racist and saying they will never step foot in it, again.