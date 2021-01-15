“Batwoman” Javicia Leslie is Prince George County’s Hometown Hero.

Season two of Batwoman begins with a new actress starring as the caped crusader, who is homegrown. Javicia Leslie grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to Largo School’s most famous graduate about her journey from working for the government, to wearing the Batsuit.  
Season two of Batwoman premiers Sunday at 8pm on DCW50. 

