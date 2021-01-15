“Batwoman” Javicia Leslie is Prince George County’s Hometown Hero.

DENVER (KDVR) -- During a windy week in north Denver, Shawn Stillman figured a tree branch was to blame when he found part of his sunroof shattered Tuesday morning. Instead, he found a bullet lodged in the glass of his SUV.

“It’s pretty clear that someone was just shooting it into the air, and it came straight down onto the car," said Stillman, who doesn't believe anyone was targeting his family.