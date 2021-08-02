Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Comedian Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer
More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise, Fauci says
Video
Discovery Station children’s museum celebrates 25th anniversary
Video
No Kid Hungry distributes grants to Northern Virginia school districts and organizations
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Awesome Con 2021 Sweepstakes
DCW50
by:
Foster Meyerson
Posted:
Aug 2, 2021 / 08:55 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2021 / 08:55 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Here’s the Scoop on Ice Cream Jubilee
Awesome Con 2021 Sweepstakes
The best cars to sell, and the worst cars to buy right now as used car prices continue to rise
Six Flags building world’s steepest dive coaster at Texas theme park: ‘Terrifying’
Gallery
‘Tokyo Strong’: USA weightlifting’s COVID-19 bubble
Video
It’s time to retire these 5 tired travel myths
Awesome Con 2021 Sweepstakes
Wife Creates Obscure Healthy Alternatives To Husband’s Favorite Foods
Video
Here’s the Scoop on Ice Cream Jubilee
More DCW Featured
It’s Time For Dad Jokes!
Video
Watch A Bird Family Grow
Video
Military Family Welcomes Liberty (The Dog) Home
Video
Van Leeuwen Website Crashed due to Release of Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream
National Mac & Cheese Day Taste Test!
Paddling Along The Trash-Filled Dam
Video
Inflicting Your Cooking On Others
Video
Keep Food Cool At The Cookout This Summer With This Genius Life Hack
Video
Paying Off Mom’s Mortgage & Finding Out The Baby’s Gender
Video
Feelin the Vibes of Black Music History at HR Records
Video
More DCW Highlights
Trending Stories
Vigil marks 30 years since discovery of unidentified female homicide victim off of I-270 in Frederick
Video
Delta variant may be as contagious as chickenpox, according to internal CDC documents
Video
Arlington Public Schools announces universal masking requirement
Video
Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office will not pursue criminal charges against private social media group
Video
Hagerstown man dead after crashing motorcycle on Lappans Road
Video