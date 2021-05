Kids say funny things sometimes, and that’s what makes it so much fun to ask them random questions. [Ty Francis](https://www.instagram.com/iamtyfrancis/) likes to ask his 3-year-old son Tyler whatever strange question pops into his head. Half the fun of having kids is getting to confuse them every once in a while. Hey, at least Tyler has the confidence to answer bizarre dad questions. We’d be nervously looking up answers on our phones.