Are The Proud Boys worth the Business?

That’s what two of The Proud Boys’ favorite DC spots have decided, by closing their doors to them. Harrington Hotel, D.C.’s longest operating hotel, and Harry’s Bar have decided to close during the upcoming protests.

One of the issues for Harry’s Bar, has been the fines they’ve received, due to some members of the Proud Boys ignoring social distancing and refusing to wear masks. There have been reports if Harry’s Bar receives more citations, it could lead to a review of their liquor license.

Just how important is a liquor license to a D.C. restaurant? DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander asked RAMW-Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington board member, and owner of Fish & Fire Restaurant Group, which runs Ivy City Smokehouse Tavern, Tony & Joe’s & Nick’s Riverside Grill.