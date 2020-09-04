Anna Farris Says Goodbye to Mom Just Shy of 8 Seasons

Anna Farris, 43, had the following to say in a statement: “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience… While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Just days ahead of the September 14th start date for season 8 production Farris has decided it’s time to depart, proud of her 7 seasons with the cast.

Producer Chuck Lorre made clear Farris was integral to his original vision and the only one ever considered for the role.

