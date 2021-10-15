(NewsNation Now) — Nearly two weeks after “breaking up” with the Democratic Party, former Democratic presidential candidate and third-party founder Andrew Yang will share his thoughts with NewsNation’s Joe Donlon Friday.

Yang announced his voter registration change to Independent after unsuccessful runs for president and mayor of New York City.

“It is stuck in part because polarization is getting worse than ever,” the former technology entrepreneur wrote on a blog post. “Many of the people I know are doing all of the good they can – but their impact is constrained. Now that I’m not a member of one party or another, I feel like I can be even more honest about both the system and the people in it.”

Yang also said in his memoir that he is planning on creating a new political party called “The Forward Party.”

Yang, the son of immigrants, was born in New York and attended law school before leaving litigation to pursue several startups and nonprofits. Yang’s profile rose during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries in part due to a grassroots following and his “Freedom Dividend,” which pledged to create a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month.

Yang lost the primary but gained national recognition and his “Yang Gang” supporters in the process. He also mounted a bid for New York City mayor but withdrew in June.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.