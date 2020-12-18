Amy Saidman – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women

All this week, DCW50 is looking back at the finalists of the station’s 2020 spring “Remarkable Women” campaign. The campaign is designed to acknowledge the remarkable work being done by women in the Washington, DC community. Charitable, inspirational, and thoughtful work that impacts all our lives for the better.

Meet Amy Saidman, the Artistic Executive Director of Story District . She sets the vision, programming, and strategic priorities for the organization, as well as managing HR, fundraising, and finances dedicated to creating a welcoming, warm, supportive environment for staff, teachers, and storytellers alike. She understands the power of storytelling to build empathy, connection, and understanding working to be inclusive, creating diverse casts for monthly and one-off storytelling shows.

