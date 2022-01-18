ALL ELITE WRESTLING’S NYLA ROSE RETURNS HOME!

AEW is making the Nation’s Capital home base this week, as wrestling’s fastest-growing company broadcasts their popular `DYNAMITE” and “RAMPAGE” shows from the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander caught up with D.C. native Nyla Rose. The Former World Champion opens up about her time growing up in the DMV, standing up to bullies, diversity in AEW, and names the toughest members of the locker room.



