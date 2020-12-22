All American Spinoff Rumored

According to some social media gossip via @TheShadeRoom and loosely correlated by TV Line, we have reason to believe a Spinoff to All American is in the works.

The Spinoff would center around Geffri Maya’s character Simone Hicks on her journey at a historically black university.

Sources suggest this will be reveled during the upcoming episodes of season 3

Despite our connections to the CW, we can not confirm or deny the rumors at this time, however we can say that we are very excited by the prospect of a spinoff.