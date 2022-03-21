The beginning of spring means one thing in our Nation’s Capital, the kick off of The National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Over the next four weeks, more than a million people will face traffic jams, huge crowds, and little to know parking to see the beautiful trees, Japan gifted Washington D.C. 110 years ago.

For a preview, join DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander, along with National Cherry Blossom Festival President, Niana Mayhew and The Official Artist of The 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival, Lea Craigie.

Plan your trip to see the Cherry Blossoms at nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.