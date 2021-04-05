Adventures on the Gorge builds ‘glamping’ tents for 2021 season

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– Well, If you want to try camping but you’re not a fan of sleeping on the ground or not having a place to charge your phone, then this is for you. Adventures on the Gorge is building a new way for people to camp out.

It’s called glamping, which is not your traditional style of camping. You will still be sleeping in a tent, but will have certain amenities like a bed, heating and air condition. Roger Wilson is the president of Adventures on the Gorge. He explained a little more about what you can expect if you try out their new adventure.

“Basically, they are luxury glorified camping units. There will be a permanent wall tent built over a nice paved floor and when you walk in it you will see two queen size beds, you’ll see a refrigerator, heating and air condition,” Wilson said.

Wifi will also be available in the tents. This will be the first time Adventures on the Gorge will have glamping.

Wilson says they plan to have glamping tents up and running by early June. For more information you can visit their website.