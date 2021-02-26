Adorable Pups March To The Beat Of Their Own Drum

Kiko the Finnish Spitz is not like other dogs. When the little cutie poses for a picture, for reasons unknown to her human, Kiko turns her head *completely* upside down. Sure, it may look like something out of a horror movie, but it doesn’t seem to bother Kiko and she still manages to look adorable!

Speaking of adorable pups, little Janet is 9 weeks old in this video, so it’s time to conquer the stairs. After a few precious attempts, it looks like today isn’t the day after all…but boy did she look cute trying!

