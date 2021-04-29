Action-Packed Tooth Extraction & DIY ‘Helicopter’ Ride

Little [RyanMae](https://www.instagram.com/ryanmae_racing/) has a loose tooth, and when you love riding dirt bikes as much as RyanMae, there’s only one way to pull the sucker out. Watch the epic moment her dad extracts her tooth with a little dental floss and his bike!

Next, Grandma is taking in the sights as she enjoys a beautiful helicopter ride over Ecuador…Or is she? Nope, it’s just a chair, some sound effects and a little help from her grandson! We may have just found our new favorite TikTok duo.

via [jcarlitos.10](https://www.tiktok.com/@jcarlitos.10?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_weba…)