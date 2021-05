On it’s 100th anniversary, Glen Echo Park celebrated by reopening The Dentzel Carousel, after 23 months of repairs.

Jimmy Alexander was on hand for Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which was hosted by The Glen Echo Partnership for Arts and Culture.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, Montgomery Country Executive Marc Elrich, and Montgomery Country Councilmember Will Jawando took part in the actives, and spoke about the carousel’s history, as a civil rights landmark.