4400 people vanished into thin air without a trace. Years later, they all drop from the sky and they haven’t aged a day. Now the government is on a mission to investigate this super strange phenomenon.

We caught up with the CW stars, Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones, for a preview of their highly anticipated series, 4400, premiering Monday at 9 p.m. on DCW50, Washington’s CW.