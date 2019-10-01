Weis Markets is proud to partner with WDVM-TV for a Day of Caring Telethon on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd from 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Tune in to WDVM-TV to learn more about how the United Way is rewriting our future in all of our communities.

Ready to make a difference? Donate now by clicking the chapter you want to give to below. Every dollar has a direct path to make the greatest local impact.

United Way of Washington County

United Way of the Eastern Panhandle

United Way of Frederick County, MD

United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley

United Way of Franklin County, PA

United Way of Allegany County, MD

National Capital Area United Way