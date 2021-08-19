Countdown to Kickoff: Wootton Patriots

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Just like everyone else, the Wootton football team is ready for a return to normal this season. They’re hoping that return to normal, comes with some wins.

“[We want] to stay competitive in each game,” Wootton senior quarterback Aditya Khanna said. “Make sure we give 100 percent in each game, make sure we fight in each game and aside from that, that’s about it. We’ll see where that gets us.”

Wootton was winless in 2019, and played just one game in the 2020-21 academic year, leaving the team winless since 2018.

The shortened spring season spoiled by COVID, was head coach Ivan Hicks’ first with the program. Hicks, who played college football at Michigan is excited lead the team into the 2021 fall season.

Hicks and his players hope to get on track through hard work and hustle.

“Hustle and just like always like everything you do, always 100 percent,” Wootton junior defensive end Jude Anya said. “And like play for each other and like everything we do as a family.”

Wootton will open its season on Friday, September 3 hosting Gaithersburg.