Countdown to Kickoff: Whitman Vikings

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – In the 2021 condensed spring season, Whitman was hit hard by COVID. The Vikings football team faced two different 14-day quarantines and struggled in a shortened spring season after a lack of preseason practices.

“It feels really good, having a full season,” Whitman senior wide receiver and defensive back Sully Kadnar said. “Last year we only had two games and we lost one of the three games to COVID, we didn’t even get to play that one. So having a full season, full practices, it feels good.”

In the 2021 fall season, the Vikings are preaching health and safety.

“I really want this season to happen. I have other sports in the winter and the spring that I definitely want to have,” Whitman senior offensive and defensive lineman Henry Sowells said. “We haven’t had school in a long time. We’re going to go back in person, so I think we’re definitely excited about that. I think just staying careful, wear your mask, getting vaccinated. All very important.”

Head coach Dave “Slick” Fyock is in his 16th year with the program and his sixth as the team’s head coach. Slick says Whitman is junior heavy this season, but that the team’s seniors will have a big responsibility.

“Our group of seniors this year, they’ve only had two varsity football games,” Fyock said. “It’s about teaching them how varsity works and teaching them how to be good leaders. We’ve been focusing on that.”

Whitman will have a tough challenge in the first week of the season, visiting Quince Orchard on Friday, September 3.