Countdown to Kickoff: Walter Johnson Wildcats

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Walter Johnson football will be a senior heavy team this Fall according to head coach Larry Hurd Jr.

That could be a good thing for the Wildcats because Hurd is entering his fourth season as the head man in Bethesda. For his group of seniors, it will be a culmination of four years of hard work.

“We were able to play a shortened season in the Spring and did outstanding and we’re just excited,” Hurd said. “You know, it’s hard to stay away from school. We want to continue to get out there every day and now we got a full slate of games and we’ve got a tough challenge ahead of us so we’re really excited to get going.”

Some seniors that will lead the way are quarterback Will Gardner, running back and linebacker Kenneth Dempster, as well as receivers and defensive backs Lucas Boiteux and Christian Langford.

“A lot of us guys have been playing with each other for a long time and I feel like we have the best chemistry possible,” Langford said.

Hurd and his squad hope that experienced seniors will translate into a successful season on the field.

“Just keep changing the WJ culture,” Dempster said. “Just make it better every year and give WJ as they move on, just something to work off of and keep a name.”

Walter Johnson will open its season Friday, September 3 at Churchill, the team the Wildcats defeated to finish the Spring season.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Boiteux said. “You know we had that one season cut short, only two games, haven’t gotten a real feel for everything yet but it’s going to be a lot of fun to step back out on that field and just play football again.”

The Wildcats are hoping to be playing deep into November.

“Just to have a full slate of games, I mean it’s just wonderful,” Gardner said. “We’re looking forward to the nine weeks of football and then beyond. We’re looking to make a push in the playoffs and we’re looking to be around for a long time.”