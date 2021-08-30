Countdown to Kickoff: Sherwood Warriors

SANDY SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – It’s a new era for Sherwood football with head coach Andrew Fields stepping in after Tom Crowell retired in the Spring.

“We’re here to play. We’re here to make a statement and we’re here to change the game,” Sherwood senior running back and linebacker Dillon Beidleman said. “I know from past years, like 2008, they got a state championship. And we want to win a state championship again. So that’s what we’re planning on doing.”

The Warriors have some confidence along with their new head coach. In the Spring, Sherwood shut out perennial powerhouse Damascus and dominated its longtime rival Paint Branch. The team even held its own in a scrimmage against Quince Orchard.

“My first two years we struggled with Paint Branch and it was just fun to beat them,” Sherwood senior defensive end and tight end Hodari Davis said. “Like it feels good. We put in the hard work in the time and it worked off. We just made a statement that we’re really, we’re a good group of kids ready to work and put in that work on the field.”

Sherwood’s players are proud of what they’ve accomplished and they recognize there’s still work to do, but believe they’ve sent a message to the rest of the county.

“I think it was a great statement. The past few years, especially against Paint Branch, they’ve got us during the regular season and in the playoffs,” Sherwood senior offensive tackle Nathan Natoli said. “So we wanted revenge, and we came back and got that revenge this year. So we proved we’re here to play.”