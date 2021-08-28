Countdown to Kickoff: Rockville Rams

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – When Rockville graduate Jason Lomax took over as the school’s head football coach in 2018, the team was coming off of an 0-10 season.

“Even from day one, even when I was taking over that 0-10 team, the goal was always to win a championship,” Lomax said. “I think when you coach a team and you’re trying to teach young men something, you gotta teach them and have them reach the highest goals and that’s always the goal. That doesn’t mean you’ll always hit that goal, but the ultimate goal at the end of it is always to win a championship.”

In his first season as the team’s head coach, Lomax led the Rams to four wins. In 2019, year two with Lomax, Rockville won eight games and won its division.

“The past couple years, we’ve had a really good defense,” Rockville senior defensive end and wide receiver Jonathan Cubias said. “I think it was the year we went to the playoffs, we didn’t get scored on until our third or fourth game. And I think our defense is pretty strong.”

While defense has been a strength for Rockville, overall they’ve had success in the win column. In the shortened spring 2021 season, the Rams went 2-0.

“We were cut short last year and we were on the stride to the championship last year,” Rockville senior linebacker and offensive lineman Ricky Ray said. “So we want to continue it this year.”

For the 2021 fall season, Lomax and the Rams have high expectations.

“I’m really hoping to get a championship this year,” Rockville senior running back, cornerback and return man Erik Howard said. “Like that’s what the goal is this year. I’ve been working hard this whole summer.”

Cubias, Ray, Howard and fellow senior wide receiver, safety and return man Okeyo Ayungo, are the only four players that remain from the 2019 division winning team. They’re hoping to lead the squad to new heights this Fall.

“We just try to stay strong, stay tough,” Ayungo said. “We’re a small team, we have a lot of guys going both ways, but we’re strong, so any team that we play, we’re just going to give them the work.”

Rockville will open its season on Friday, September 3, at Kennedy.