Countdown to Kickoff: Quince Orchard Cougars

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Quince Orchard won the 4A Maryland football state title in 2018 and have lost just ten games in seven seasons under head coach John Kelley.

“Our guys know. That’s the thing is, that’s the goal for us every year is win a state championship,” Kelley said. “That’s kind of where our program is at. So you definitely talk about that but at the same time, you gotta take things one at a time, one game at a time. You can always have a goal but like I said, it’s a process to get to that goal. So that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

The Cougars are still one of the teams to beat in Montgomery County, despite the fact that more than five division one players left the program due to graduation after last season, including linebacker Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, who is now a freshman at Maryland.

“We look amazing right now,” Quince Orchard senior left tackle and defensive lineman Connor McDonald said. “We got our receivers, we got amazing [defensive] line, [defensive backs,] all it’s amazing, I feel really good.”

Quince Orchard faced a COVID outbreak in August, but the team has learned from it and is now fully healthy, according to Kelley. The Cougars are ready to get back to dominating the competition this Fall.

Quince Orchard will open its season Friday at home against Whitman.

“I really want to live up to the hype,” Quince Orchard senior wide receiver and Syracuse commit Donovan Brown said. “I really want to do better than what people think. I feel like this team we have here. We can do whatever we want. We can go wherever we want to go if we put our minds to it. That ring, it will be ours.”

