Countdown to Kickoff: Northwood Gladiators

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Northwood is entering the third season of the Marcus Mayo era.

Mayo earned his first win as the Gladiators’ head coach in the Spring, beating Kennedy.

Mayo has changed the culture and brought stability since taking over the program that previously had three head coaches in four years.

Mayo says 2021 will be all about his signature phrase: “Win the now.”

“Win the now is our culture,” Mayo said. “It means putting everything into what you can control in the present moment no matter what. Everything from what we’re doing off the field, in the classroom, regardless of what’s happening on the scoreboard, putting everything and every intention into what you’re doing. So yeah, win the now is maximizing the present moment no matter what it is.”