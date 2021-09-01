Countdown to Kickoff: Northwest Jaguars

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Northwest football will be a senior heavy team in 2021 as it enters its second season under first-time head coach Travis Hawkins.

“I’m excited to have a full nine game season,” Hawkins said. “Hopefully nothing happens as far as COVID. But I’m really excited to take the field with this group and get started.”

In the Spring, the Jaguars faced a tough schedule, losing to Quince Orchard and Damascus in tight games.

“We lost our sophomore year,” Northwest senior athlete Devon Anderson said. “And so you know we still have a sour taste in our mouth from that. And this is our last season together as a family as a team, so it means everything to us.”

Just two seasons ago, Northwest made a run to the state title game under head coach Mike Neubeiser; ultimately falling to Wise.

“Our experience of us being senior heavy, especially with the sophomores that played in the state championship game,” Northwest senior middle linebacker and tight end Noah Vich said. “We know what it takes to make it back. So I think if we can show our leadership correctly, then we will hopefully get back to being a powerhouse.”

Hawkins and his players are hoping to get the Jaguars back to the state title game this year.

“On the field we can get the job done,” Northwest senior cornerback Derick Adames said. “It’s you know all about off the field as well. Staying academics, staying good on the class and all that. You know, so I feel like we’re gonna have a real good chance of making it back to where we were my sophomore year.”

Northwest will open its season Friday, hosting Damascus in a rem+atch of last year’s season finale.

“We got a lot of young guys, we got some seniors and we really spent this offseason just coming together as a team, getting to know each other and we’re prepared now,” Northwest senior offensive and defensive lineman Spencer Adams.

Damascus vs. Northwest will be the WDVM Sports Connection high school football game of the week. Tune in for coverage at 6 p.m. Friday and on Sports Connection at 11:30 p.m.