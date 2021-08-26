Countdown to Kickoff: Magruder Colonels

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – While some high school football program’s participation numbers are down in Montgomery County, Magruder’s number is remaining steady.

That could be because head coach Ray Fowle is back for his eighth year in the position and 13th year overall as a coach with the program. Fowle is also a graduate of Magruder.

“This whole staff has been together for about four years in terms of the core and my coordinators,” Fowle said. “So it’s good to have the continuity, the kids know what to expect and we’re not really starting over year to year and it’s a continuation of what we’ve built on in the past.”

The Colonels posted back-to-back five win seasons in 2018 and 2019, something program hasn’t done since 2006 and 2007.

“We’re just a family really, just a family, everybody is getting better, want to see each other thrive,” Magruder senior defensive end and long snapper Daniel Santos said. “How we’ve been working in the offseason, it’ll show off on the field for sure.”

The team says continuity will be its strength in the upcoming season.

“We just hold each other accountable,” Magruder junior cornerback and tight end Greg Lemus said. “People don’t show up to practice, you know, we’re on each other’s backs like you know, you gotta show up, day in and day out. You gotta put in the work regardless. Make it all the way. That’s the goal.”