Countdown to Kickoff: Kennedy Cavaliers

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been a tough past few seasons for the Kennedy high school football team.

The Cavaliers split their games in the short spring season, but won one game the full 2019 season and were winless in 2018.

“This program hasn’t been the best, but we always work and we’re ready to get what we deserve you know,” Kennedy senior wide receiver and cornerback Brian Eiskant said. “I think my biggest thing is just work hard, you know stay in the weight room, on the field, in the classroom, everything, and just make sure you get everything straight and just listen to the older guys, because we know what we’re talking about, we’ve been here, we’ve been through it and we just want to help in the end, that’s all it is.”

In 2021, the Cavaliers are not thinking about the past. Ready for his fourth season with the team, head coach Brandon Driver, a Blake graduate who played collegiately at San Jose State University, is focused on continuing to build the program.

“What we always preach to the kids is next play,” Driver said. “Not worrying about typically what happened in the previous play, but just moving on to the next play. Because if you dwell on the past, then that’s going to affect the future. So, next play, next play, next play.”

Kennedy’s senior leaders are buying in to Driver’s vision and preaching their coach’s message to the next generation as they lay the foundation for the future.

“Don’t give up, play hard. This is Kennedy. It don’t get tougher than this,” Kennedy senior tight end and defensive end Jerome Carey said. “So, any battle fight through it, don’t give up. There’s more freshman than seniors on this team, so we’re coaching them up, showing them how to play the game, leaving them with this team.”

