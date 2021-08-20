Countdown to Kickoff: Einstein Titans

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) – The Einstein high school football program made history in 2019, hosting its first ever playoff game and winning it, beating Blair.

“A lot of people that are around the area doubt us and we proved them wrong,” Einstein senior wide receiver Austin Paul said. “It was like a once in a lifetime experience but you know that’s our goal for this upcoming year, try to farther than we did that one year.”

The Titans’ 2019-20 playoff run ended in the second round, but it was a success for first year head coach Sean Loftus. Loftus is a graduate of Einstein and was the program’s starting quarterback.

“I think it makes everyone really hungry to come back and prove that it wasn’t just a fluke,” Loftus said. “You know it’s really easy to have a great season and then turn around and be terrible the next year. So we have a lot of not pressure, but we have a lot of desire to prove that it’s not a fluke and we’re building a great program the right way.”

In 2020, Einstein didn’t have a chance to build on the 2019 season because of COVID. The Titans split their two games, finishing the season 1-1 with a shutout win over Wheaton and a close loss to Blake. The Titans stayed hungry during the gaps without football.

“During the whole corona break, I was on this field every day, me and my friends working all the time,” Einstein senior tight end, wide receiver and linebacker Steven Jackson said. “We’re hoping to go farther than last time of course, that’s always a goal, get better every day.”

With the 2021 season set to begin and a full schedule on tap, Einstein is ready to finally try and continue its momentum, aiming to make it back to the playoffs and make a deeper run than they did in 2019.

“We have a strong core of seniors,” Einstein senior running back and defensive lineman Maximo Reyes said. “I believe that we’ll be able to lead this team far and we have the young guys to build around. And you know I think they listen, they’ll follow in our footsteps and we’ll just build from that.”

Einstein will open its season on Friday, September 3 at Paint Branch.