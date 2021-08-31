Countdown to Kickoff: Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) – Damascus high school officially transitioned into the Josh Klotz era last season, with Klotz taking over the program after a successful stint at Richard Montgomery.

The Spring season was up and down for the Swarmin’ Hornets, they were shut out by Sherwood, but beat Northwest in the two-game season’s finale.

“Last year we didn’t have the full offense in,” Damascus junior linebacker and tight end Dillon Dunathan said. “But this year, we have more than like, we have basically our full offense and it’ll just be a lot different from last year.”

This Fall, Klotz and company are excited to get back to normal on Friday nights in Damascus and back to the winning tradition of the program that won four championships between 2015 and 2019 and 11 all time.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a season and you know no returning starters from that 2019 state championship team,” Klotz said. “So a lot of new faces who I think are going to provide a lot of excitement and have learned from all those guys who came from before and are really excited to be able to go out and prove themselves and do their thing.”

Damascus will open its season Friday at Northwest, a rematch of last spring’s game.

“You know as a team we’re all picking it up,” Damascus senior quarterback Martin Mills said. “This summer, we’ve had summer workouts. Been with Klotz pretty much every day this summer and everything is starting to click and everything is starting to move forward together as a whole. So we’ll hope to do good this season.”

Damascus vs. Northwest will be the WDVM Sports Connection high school football game of the week. Tune in for coverage at 6 p.m. Friday and on Sports Connection at 11:30 p.m.