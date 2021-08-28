Countdown to Kickoff: Clarksburg Coyotes

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Clarksburg high school football defensive coordinator Mac Juniorson says that the Coyotes were a young team in the 2021 spring season.

“In the Spring we were really young, so we’re gonna be a lot, it’s going to be a lot of young veterans,” Juniorson said. “You know so we have something good going on for us right now.”

Juniorson and the team believe they have improved and grown, as a result of adversity.

“We’re all committed,” Clarksburg senior quarterback and cornerback Bryan Kelly said. “All the older guys committed, the younger guys are starting to buy in, so we’re all gonna go out there and try to make a run for us.”

Clarksburg put up a fight in both of its Spring games, but ultimately lost both. The 0-2 spring campaign followed a 3-7 2019 season. Despite recent struggles, the team says they’re ready to turn things around and build for the future.

“We have a lot of talented young guys in the program that are really great athletes,” Clarksburg senior left tackle and defensive end Mateen Ibirogba said. “I think they have a chance to be like better than the previous athletes at Clarksburg and I just want to give them a chance to like improve.”

In the Spring, Clarksburg fell to Seneca Valley 35-21, they’ll have a chance to avenge that loss in week one and start things off on the right note, when they face Seneca Valley again on Friday, September 3.

“Just how many young guys we have in the mix with the varsity players, like everyone, everyone looks good, we look as one unit,” Clarksburg senior wide receiver and safety Kentrell Newby said.

Until then, the team will be preparing, with the upperclassmen leading the way.

“You have to lead them and you gotta know that working hard and being there 100 percent is what makes a winning team,” Clarksburg senior running back Aiden McCloskey said.