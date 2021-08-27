Countdown to Kickoff: Churchill Bulldogs

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – Churchill is entering its second year with head coach Joe Rydzewski.

The Bulldogs split their games in the Spring, but the Fall 2021 season, will be Rydzewski’s first official full season with the program.

Some players to watch will be seniors: quarterback Jaden Selby, safety Ryne Atchison and running back and safety Bryce Wilson.

“We’ve been young the past two years, like we had a lot of sophomores and juniors the past two years,” Atchison said. “So now that we’re all seniors, I think we’re really looking at a good year this year.”

Churchill went 1-9 in 2019, but under new leadership and back to some sense of normalcy, the Bulldogs could turn things around in 2021.

“You know I couldn’t get in the building. Couldn’t get out in the community and get in the middle schools and elementary schools to try to get kids to look forward to being a bulldog,” Rydzewski said. “But now that it’s happening, we’re starting to look like football again. So it feels good.”

Churchill will open its season on Friday, September 3, hosting Walter Johnson.

“You just gotta work with the team you have no matter what. Just pushing guys that we have on the field. Push them to do 100 percent,” Wilson said. “No matter what, just do 100 percent and we can succeed. These past couple years, last year, we couldn’t do that, but this year I believe in the team we have. I believe that if we keep working, we can get there.”