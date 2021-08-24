Countdown to Kickoff: Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – The Bethesda-Chevy Chase football team has had the 2021 season circled on the calendar for years.

“We’ve all been working together for so long,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase senior running back and cornerback Phil Bediako said. “It’s just like why wouldn’t it be a turnaround season? You know like now that we’re seniors now, we’ve got to take leadership and I feel like we can be really good this year.”

It will be the fourth season for head coach Ben Minturn and his staff, making it the first season that Minturn has had players in the program for a full four years in his tenure.

“Really that’s what you coach for is to see these young men develop into who they become by the time they leave your care,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase offensive assistant coach Lucas Bogart said. “It’s really great just to see that come to fruition. We really think it can be a turning point for the program overall.”

The 2021 season will give the seniors a chance to make their mark in their last year at BCC.

“Last year we were expecting to you know have a big you know turnaround year,” BCC senior running back and middle linebacker Shane Scwartz said. “I think it definitely felt like we would have had one if we had more games.”

BCC will open its season on September 3 at home against Poolesville.

“I want to host a playoff game. I want to get us a playoff game at BCC,” BCC senior quarterback and defensive lineman Spencer Upston said. “We haven’t had one in a couple years, you know being a senior, I think that would be an unforgettable experience, but mostly win games, you know really see the progress throughout the last four years and have it pay off.”