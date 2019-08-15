From Mel Robbins, the leading global female motivational speaker and best-selling author of the 5 Second Rule, comes a brand new, 1-hour talk show. Mel helps real people transform their lives by empowering them with the tools necessary to conquer their everyday problems and life’s biggest problems. Armed with her simple, actionable, “no-BS” advice, Mel helps women build life strategy roadmaps. The Mel Robbins show meets women where they are and pushes them forward in a time when life feels upside down for many. Each show provides highly sharable content and continues online where women connect and engage with other members of Mel’s community. Mel is funny, she pulls no punches, she’s a passionate voice for women and she’s asking the question, What are you waiting for?

Watch weekdays at 8am