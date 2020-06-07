Peaceful demonstrations held within Montgomery County

DAMASCUS, Md (WDVM) – “Black lives matter,” “”I can’t breathe,” and “Say his name,” were just some of many things expressed on signs, shirts and chants at local demonstrations in Montgomery County this week.

One peaceful protest was held on Woodfield road in Damascus with hundreds of people lining the sidewalk.

Damascus resident Corinne Shannon said the area was picked because there was one mile of sidewalk for people to stand while doing their best to social distance.

“The organizer wanted to organize us as a sit-in rather than a parade or a march,” Shannon said. “Because that can accommodate older people and people with families which make up most of our community here in Damascus.”

Kenny “The Barber” Gee owns a barber shop in the area and says he came out to the demonstration to stand against racial injustice and police brutality.

“We can no longer stand by and watch the brutality of young black men being killed, young black women being killed, young brown people being killed for no reason. Simply because they moved the wrong way, they didn’t look the right way didn’t, didn’t act the certain way,” Gee said. “How should we act? We don’t know how to act because you won’t give us a chance.”

During the demonstration, people gathered near the Damascus Library to hear speakers which included Montgomery County Council Member Evan Glass and pastors from local churches

The demonstration was organized through community social media pages and there are several more scheduled for the coming days.