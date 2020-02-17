Morning Menu: Western Omelet

Chef William Walden joined Michelle in the studio Monday morning to cook up a Western Omelet. Recipe below:

Ingredients for a Western Omelet

3 Farm Fresh Eggs

A splash of Whole Milk

A “little” clarified Grass Fed Butter

A Bit of Diced Smoked Honey Ham

A “little” Diced Bell Peppers

1 Scallion finely sliced

A Few Grape Tomatoes halved lengthwise

A good “handful” of Shredded Tillamook Cheddar

Sea Salt and Pepper to taste……….Just a Pinch will do!

Whisk the eggs with a splash of whole milk and add a pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper. In your favorite Non-Stick or Omelet pan, heat to a medium and add the clarified butter. Don’t overheat as this will brown the omelet and change the flavor drastically unless of course you like it like that! The secret to preparing a beautiful and delicious omelet is the cooking technique and fresh ingredients are a must! Add the diced ham, bell pepper, and scallions and sauté for a minute until the vegetables are bright and somewhat tender. Add the whisked eggs and cook gently until the eggs are just set using a rubber spatula to move your omelet about the pan being careful to not brown or overcook! Golden omelets are better!! When the omelet is almost set, sprinkle with the cheddar and turn off the heat, cover for a moment and then fold over gently and serve at once. Omelets are a delicious start to anyone’s morning, or even fantastic for Lunch or even Dinner. They too are works of art for those of us in the culinary field. We are what we eat! I just love deliciously prepared omelets almost anytime! After all, it’s the incredible edible egg that matters….Enjoy!!!