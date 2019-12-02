Morning Menu: Stir Fried “China Town” Chicken

Chef William Walden of the Historic McFarland House joined WDVM’s Brendan Reynolds in the studio Monday morning to give a demonstration of how to cook his Stir Fried “China Town” Chicken. Check out the full recipe from Chef Walden below:

2 Pounds of Lean Skinless Boneless Chicken Breasts (Plus marinade instructions)

12 Fresh Basil Leaves or Good Pesto

1 Vidalia Onion, Julienne

1 Bunch of Spring Onions cut on a bias

2 Tablespoons of Chili Paste with Garlic* Available at your fine grocer or Asian Supermarket

3 Tablespoons of Thai Fish Sauce (Squid Brand is my favorite* Also available at your fine grocer or Asian Market)

4 Tablespoons of Soy Sauce (Kikkoman)

2 Tablespoons of Sesame Oil (Optional)

2 Tablespoons of Sugar or Honey (Whichever you prefer)

½ cup of Canola oil or Vegetable Oil for Stir Frying

For The Chicken and Marinade Instructions: Slice diagonally into thin strips and place in a bowl. Add 1 tsp of Ground White Pepper, 1 Whole Egg, 1 tsp of Salt, 1 tsp of Sugar, 2 Tablespoons of Soy Sauce, and finish with 2 Tablespoons of Corn Starch and 3 Tablespoons of Canola Oil or Vegetable Oil. A couple drops of good sesame oil is good too! Mix this vigorously and reserve until ready to use. This is an Authentic way to prepare Chicken for any of your favorite Asian dishes and is a secret preparation used my many Chinese and Asian Chefs. (You’re Welcome!)

In a Hot skillet or your Wok, add the Canola oil until it shimmers. Add the marinated chicken and stir fry for about 2 minutes until just cooked through. Drain in a colander and reserve. Add your Onions, Spring Onions, and Basil and stir fry until fragrant for about a minute. Return the stir fried chicken back to your skillet or Wok and stir fry again all together for about 30 seconds. Add all of the seasonings at once and cook for about another minute or so or until all of the ingredients are together and smelling delicious!! Your House and Dinner Guests will love this dish!! Serve immediately with Jasmine Rice. If you like more Hot Sauce, feel free! This is one of our most popular dishes at the Historic McFarland House Inn and Restaurant. All of our guests have raved over this deliciously simple, yet elegant preparation. Epic comes to mind, especially if you take the time to do this right. Enjoy!! #ChefWW