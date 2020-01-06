Morning Menu: Sautéed Ecuador Shrimp Provençales: Ratatouille Nicoise, Sautéed Zucchinis as in Provence

Chef William Walden of the Historic McFarland House joined Michelle in the studio Monday morning to show us how to make Sautéed Ecuador Shrimp Provençales: Ratatouille Nicoise, Sautéed  Zucchinis as in Provence. The full recipe from Chef Walden is below:

The recipe is as follows for the Shrimps (Prawns are generally larger and more succulent, FYI) This is also Ketogenic and hasn’t any starchy carbs!

  • A dozen Ecuador White Shrimp (Prawns peeled and deveined) I use 16/20’s and they are superb!
  • A mince of Garlic and a mince of shallot
  • A Dusting of AP Flour for the Shrimps just before sautéing
  • Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper
  • EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) and a touch of Grass Fed Butter
  • 1 Medium Zucchini Sautéed or Grilled
  • Your Favorite Ratatouille (You may source this or better yet prepare your own version of this classic!)
  • (Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Tomato, Basil, Herbs de Provence, a “spoon” of tomato paste, Thyme leaves, Nicoise Olives, and sea salt all quickly sautéed and simmered to develop flavors according to taste. Delicious!)

In a medium skillet, once your garnishes are ready, add the olive oil until it shimmers. Immediately add the butter until just melted and then add the Prawns after dredging them in a touch of flour. Turn after 1 minute being careful NOT to overcook. At the last second and when the Shrimps are slightly browned, add the mince of garlic and shallot and sauté for about 30 seconds. A squeeze of lemon and another pinch of salt will make for a fabulous dish and wonderful pan sauce for the Shrimps.  Arrange the Prawns (Shrimps) over the Zucchinis that have been sautéed and cooked al dente in olive oil. Add a spoon of Ratatouille Nicoise in the center and pour the “pan sauce” over top. Serve at once and enjoy! This is cooking at it’s best, just like the Big Chefs.

