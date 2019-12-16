Morning Menu: Delicious Holiday Dutch Apple Crepes

Chef William Walden, of the Historic McFarland House in Martinsburg, WV, joined Michelle in the studio Monday morning and shared his tips for making his Delicious Holiday Dutch Apple Crepes. Walden’s full recipe is here:

Sweet Crepe Batter Ingredients

2 Cups of All Purpose Flour (King Arthur is Best)

3 Large Farm Fresh Eggs

1 Tablespoon of Vanilla

1 cup of Milk and 1 cup of Half and Half

2 Tablespoons of Sugar

Clarified Grass Fed Butter as needed for the crepes

Whisk the eggs and flour together with the sugar until very smooth and no lumps. Add the vanilla and the milk and half and half and let rest for while making the filling. These crepes are delicious and can be memorable if made correctly and with holiday cheer!

For the Filling

2 Cups of Granny Smith or Honeycrisp Apples peeled and pared into slices

½ cup of sugar * a touch more of you like them sweeter

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of raisins

4 tablespoons of cornstarch

2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 Tablespoon of cinnamon sugar (Optional)

A Dollop of Whipped Chantilly Cream (Optional but recommended)

Combine all of the ingredients for the filling being careful to coat the apples evenly while stirring vigorously over high heat until thickened for about 5 minutes or until just tender. Taste and reserve warm. Cook your crepes in your favorite non-stick pan or crepe skillet for about a minute on each side and turn out onto a nice serving dish. While warm, fill with the apple filling and fold over gently. Sprinkle with a touch of cinnamon sugar and top with a dollop of whipped cream. Serve at once and enjoy this wonderful preparation for one of your holiday gatherings. This is great for breakfast or this m preparation makes an elegant and classy dessert. We serve these crepes and so many more wonderful preparations weekly at the Historic McFarland House for Sunday Brunch. Enjoy! We are looking forward to having you all as our valued guests. Thank you! #ChefWW