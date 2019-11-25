Morning Menu: Blueberry Pancakes and Wild Maine Blueberry Preserves, and a touch of Real West Virginia Maple Syrup

Chef William Walden joins Brendan Reynolds in the studio Monday morning to share a recipe for Blueberry Pancakes and Wild Maine Blueberry Preserves, and a touch of Real West Virginia Maple Syrup. You can find the recipe, from Chef Walden, below:

Perfect for a delicious early morning breakfast OR for a holiday gathering with family and friends. Recipe is as follows:

3 Cups of King Arthur All Purpose Flour OR Gluten Free Pound for Pound Measure (King Arthur is the Best!)

2 large eggs beaten 3 if they are small*

½ Cup of Sugar or Stevia

1 and ½ cups of Shaken Buttermilk

2 Tablespoons of Baking Powder

1 teaspoon of Baking Soda

A Dash of Salt

3 Tablespoons of Melted Butter for the batter

Clarified Butter (Grass fed is good!)

Fresh Blueberries for the Pancakes……. a Must!

Blueberry Preserves (Optional)

A Dusting of Powdered Sugar (Optional)

Sift your flour and dry ingredients in a large bowl. Make a “well” and add all of the beaten egg mixture into the center. Add your shaken buttermilk and begin whisking into a batter being careful not to over mix as you want your batter to “just come together nicely” and let rest for a few minutes before you begin making your pancakes. Add a “touch more” Buttermilk if needed if your mixture is too thick as a helpful hint. Add the melted butter and fold gently………..You are now ready to begin making these delicious and fluffy pancakes that are sure to please everyone at your table! I prefer a medium preheated skillet and use clarified butter and add a small ladle of the batter letting the pancake form. Immediately sprinkle some fresh blueberries on top of each pancake. When the edges are set and the cake becomes slightly bubbly, gently flip with your spatula and continue cooking for about another minute or so. Turn over onto your favorite plate and spoon a little blueberry preserves atop and a dusting of powdered sugar for a little extra sweetness. Drizzle with delicious West Virginia Maple and serve at once. I proudly feature our my Homemade Blueberry Pancakes with Homemade Wild Maine Blueberry Preserves every other week at the Historic McFarland House Inn and Restaurant during our Sunday Brunch. They are well received and we love serving them! Enjoy this recipe and treat your family to something special this holiday season. Bon Appetit!! #ChefWW