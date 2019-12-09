Morning Menu: Beef Bourgignon “a la Julia Child” and Egg Pappardelle

Chef William Walden joined WDVM’s Brendan Reynolds in the studio Monday morning and shared his recipe for Beef Bourgignon “a la Julia Child” and Egg Pappardelle which can be found below:

Beef Tenderloin Tips or Boneless Chuck that has been cubed and ready for stew (About 3 Pounds)

Mirepoix of Carrots, Onions, and a Stalk of Celery (Diced and Ready to Sauté. Approximately 2 cups)

Fresh Thyme to taste (I like a few sprigs)

1 Pound of Fresh Mushrooms Quartered

3 Cups of Rich Veal Stock or Beef Stock

3 Tablespoons of Tomato Paste or Puree

Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

½ Pound of Good Bacon Cut into Lardons (Thick Strips)

¼ Cup of Freshly Minced Garlic

1 Bottle of Burgundy or Cabernet

1 Package of Egg Pappardelle cooked al dente and finished with a touch of grass fed butter

A Dusting of Flour for the Meat that has been seasoned correctly with Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper. In a hot Braising Dutch Oven, Add a touch of Canola Oil and Brown all of the meat evenly for a couple of minutes. Remove from the pan and reserve. Sauté the Bacon Lardons quickly rendering some of the delicious fat and add the mirepoix at once to brown for a couple of minutes. Add the mushrooms. Add the Garlic and sauté for another minute. Deglaze with the entire bottle of burgundy or Cabernet and reduce for about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste or puree and stir evenly. Return the browned beef to the Dutch oven and add just enough stock to barely cover the meat. Cook in a 375 degree oven covered for about 1 hour being careful not to overcook. Bring your pot back to the stove top and check for tenderness. Adjust the seasoning according to your liking and serve piping hot over your fresh Egg Pappardelle and enjoy! This is a classical and popular dish especially this time of year with the cold snap and wintery weather. We serve this and many other selections almost weekly during our Sunday Brunch.